YMCA of Parkersburg hosts free summer preview event

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The YMCA of Parkersburg hosted a summer preview event to promote their summer activities.

Highlighted programs include the Y’s “Camp Navigator”, Mud Run, Volleyball training and swim lessons.

Visitors were also able to explore summer childcare options.

Criss Welshans, Chief Operating Officer of the YMCA, said she is excited to provide a glimpse of facility upgrades to the community.

“Really the big thing this summer is our huge renovations. We are renovating our two men and womens locker rooms and you can stop in and we will give you a tour of the changes that are happening. We are just really excited to show off everything we are doing to improve the YMCA.”

The YMCA is located in the 1800 block of 30th street. Their summer season is less than two months away.

