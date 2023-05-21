YMCA of Parkersburg hosts free summer preview event

Highlighted programs include the Y’s “Camp Navigator”, Mud Run, Volleyball training and swim lessons.
Children enjoy games during the summer preview event.
Children enjoy games during the summer preview event.(Jacob Krantz)
By Jacob Krantz
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 8:25 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The YMCA of Parkersburg hosted a summer preview event to promote their summer activities.

Highlighted programs include the Y’s “Camp Navigator”, Mud Run, Volleyball training and swim lessons.

Visitors were also able to explore summer childcare options.

Criss Welshans, Chief Operating Officer of the YMCA, said she is excited to provide a glimpse of facility upgrades to the community.

“Really the big thing this summer is our huge renovations. We are renovating our two men and womens locker rooms and you can stop in and we will give you a tour of the changes that are happening. We are just really excited to show off everything we are doing to improve the YMCA.”

The YMCA is located in the 1800 block of 30th street. Their summer season is less than two months away.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Died in farming accident Thursday
Man killed in Ritchie County farming accident
Dennis Maze placed on leave from Elizabeth-Wirt VFD
Dennis Maze placed on leave from Elizabeth-Wirt VFD
Roundabout to be put in at South Parkersburg
Roundabout to be put in at South Parkersburg
DENNIS MAZE
Questions raised about Maze community involvement in Wirt County sex crimes case
Task Force makes arrest for child pornography
Task Force makes arrest for child pornography

Latest News

WV.a. Marine Corps League
West Virginia Marine Corps League holds memorial service for 50th year anniversary
The Giving Cup
The Giving Cup is expected to open it’s second location by the end of June
Mobility project
The HSOV gets a new building for a unique purpose.
The Humane Society of the Ohio Valley is setting up a new building with a unique purpose