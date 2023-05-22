Obituary: Martin, Larry Micheal

Larry Micheal Martin
By Alex Semancik
Published: May. 22, 2023
Larry Micheal Martin, 73, passed away Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Stonerise Parkersburg.

He was born March 18, 1950, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Kelcie and Emogine Spaur Martin.

Larry was a Master Electrician with Local Union 968 and a Baptist by faith.

His memory will be carried in the hearts of his loved ones, including his wife, Rita Cantrell Martin; son, Zachary Claude Martin (Katelyn) of Lost Creek, West Virginia; grandchildren, Weston James Martin and Tucker Samuel Martin; and sister, Shirley Davis (Paul) of Belpre, Ohio.

A memorial service will be conducted 2:00 p.m. Sunday, May 21, 2023, at City Bible Church, 1101 46th St, Vienna, WV 26105, with Pastor Luke Easter officiating.

Vaughan Kimes Funeral Home has been entrusted to assist with final arrangements. An online guestbook is available at vaughankimes.com to share words of comfort with the Martin family.

