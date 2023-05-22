MOV pool information

PARKESBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) – Pools in the Mid-Ohio Valley are opening soon as the summer months approach.

Information regarding opening days, hours, and rates for pools around the Mid-Ohio Valley is below.

WTAP will update this article as more information becomes available.

City Park Pool – Parkersburg, W.Va.

Opening day: May 27, Hours: Monday – Water Aerobics at 11 a.m., Open pool hours: 12 p.m. - 8 p.m., Tuesday – Open pool hours: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Aqua Zumba at 6:15 p.m., Wednesday - Water Aerobics at 11 a.m. Open pool hours: 12 p.m. - 8 p.m., Thursday – Open pool hours: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Friday – Open pool hours: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Saturday - Aqua Zumba at 11 a.m., Open pool hours: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sunday – Open pool hours: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Rates: Ages 2 & Under: Free, Ages 3-17: $4, Ages 18-54: $6, Ages 55 & Up: $4.

Southwood Park Pool – Parkersburg, W.Va.

Closed for reconstruction.

Williamstown Healthy Lifestyle Pool – Williamstown, W.Va.

Opening day: May 27, Hours: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Rates: Ages 3 and under: free, children and seniors: $4, adults: $5, Season passes: Individual: $85, family (up to 5): $225 plus $20 per additional family member, Free Friday evening swims.

Jackson Pool – Vienna, W.Va.

Closed for the 2023 season.

Belpre City Pool – Belpre, Ohio

Opening day: May 27, Hours: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Rates: Age 0-3: Free, Age 4 or older: $5, Punch Card (11 visits): $50, Pool Pass: $85 per person, $190 for a family of 4.

Marietta Aquatic Center – Marietta, Ohio

Opening day: May 27, Hours: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Rates: One-day tickets- Ages 3-12: $6, Ages 13-17: $7, Ages 18-54: $8, Ages 55 and up: $7, Military: $7. Season Passes- Ages 3-12: $105 residents, $110 non-residents, Ages 13-17: $110 residents, $115 non-residents, Ages 18-54: $115 residents, $140 non-residents, Ages 55 and up: $105 residents, $110 non-residents, Family: $245 residents, $265 non-residents.

Pleasants County Pool/Aquatic Center – St. Marys, W.Va.

Opening day: Memorial Day Weekend, Hours: Monday - Saturday: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Sunday: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Night Swim, Monday/Tuesday: 6 p.m. – 8 p.m., Rates: $3 per person CASH ONLY, Pool Passes will be available for purchase in the Park Office. Pricing: Individual: $45, Family of 3: $75, Family of 4: $85, Family of 5: $100, Family of 6: $115.

Beverly Waterford Community Pool – Beverly, Ohio

Opening day: May 29, Hours: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Rates: Ages 4 and up: $5 for daily admission, Individual season pass: $75, Family pass (3): $150 plus $20 for each additional family member.

Ravenswood City Pool – Ravenswood, W.Va.

Opening day: May 27, Hours: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Rates: Ages 0-3: Free, Age 4 and up: $3, Family of 4 pass (Immediate Family Only): $150, each additional person $20, Individual Season Pass: Ages 4-17 or 65 and up: $80; Ages 18 – 64: $90.

Ripley City Pool – Ripley, W.Va.

Opening day: May 27, Hours: Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Tuesday, Thursday: 12 p.m. – 8 p.m., Sunday: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Rates: To be determined.

Athens City Pool – Athens, Ohio

Opening day: May 27, Hours: Open Swim- Monday – Saturday: 12 p.m. – 7 p.m., Sunday: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Adult Lap Swim-Monday – Thursday: 10 a.m. – 11 a.m., Friday and Saturday: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Monday – Saturday: 7 p.m. – 8 p.m. Rates: Daily Admission- Ages 3 and under: Free, Ages 4-17: $6, Ages 18-59: $8, Ages 60 and up: $6, Adult Lap Swim: $4, Membership Passes- Ages 4-17: $100 resident, $150 non-resident, Ages 18-59 $140 resident, $190 non-resident, Ages 60 and up: $100 resident, $150 non-resident, Family passes (up to 6 members): $199 resident, $300 non-resident.

Meigs County London Pool – Syracuse, Ohio

Opening day: To be determined, Hours: To be determined, Rates: To be determined.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.