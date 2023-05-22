Obituary: Asbury, Johnnie Adam

Johnnie (Johnny) Adam Asbury, 81, of Parkersburg, WV passed away at home Friday, May 19, 2023.

He was born November 18, 1941 in Kelly’s Creek, Kanawha County, WV. He was the son of Hattie Asbury Nutter. Johnny is survived by his wife of 61 years, Connie; two sons, Randy (Michelle) and Stacy (Stephanie) of Mineral Wells, WV; one grandson, Brent (Courtney) of Parkersburg; one granddaughter, Allison of Mineral Wells, WV; his first great-grandson due in September; brother, Clyde Nutter; two sisters, Virginia Lyons and Viola Downs; several nieces and nephews and numerous friends.

Johnny was the owner and operator of Asbury Masonry for over 40 years. He loved to lay brick and block. Johnny was an avid builder and collector of Ford cars.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Hattie Asbury Nutter; step-father, Clyde Nutter; brothers, Everett, Charlie and Carl Nutter; sisters, Phyllis Sampson, Betty Martin and Jenny Poling; his in-laws, Doyle and Laura Webb; brothers-in-law, Edwin Webb and Mike Downs; and sister-in-law, Sherry Nutter and special sister-in-law, Charlotte Webb.

A special thanks to his caregivers, Allison Leach, Melanie Galland and Amedisys Hospice.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m., Tuesday May 23, 2023 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Pike St. South Parkersburg with Jerry Sowders officiating. Johnny’s final wish was to be taken to his final resting place in Roane County in his red 1956 Ford Big Window Pickup truck that he and his son built. Visitation will be 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home is honored to serve the Asbury family.

