Obituary: Cain, Ethan

Ethan Cain, 18, of Harrisville departed this life, May 18, 2023 at his residence as a result of a farming accident.

He was born March 29, 2005 at Parkersburg, WV, the son of Andy and Ciji Clevenger Cain. Ethan was a junior at Ritchie County High School where he was active in FFA. He was a welding student at MOVTI and has completed an agriculture class at WVUP. He enjoyed farming with his Grandpa, driving his Big Red Ford truck, hunting, fishing and trapping. He loved his family and friends.

In addition to his parents, Ethan is survived by a sister, Natilea Cheyanne Cain and bonus siblings, Logan Hilvers and Addison Smith; maternal grandparents, Garald and Sandy Clevenger; paternal grandparents, Denver and Tonya Hinton, and Joyce Hinton; and paternal great-grandmother Dema Cain.

He was preceded in death by paternal grandfather, James Michael Cain; maternal great-grandparents, Opal and Raymond Clevenger, and Russ and Audra Moneypenny; and paternal great-grandparents, Helen and Virgil Settle and William Cain.

Funeral services will be held at 1 PM, Monday, May 22, 2023, at Raiguel Funeral Home with Pastor Mike Hardbarger and Rev. Tim Davis officiating. Burial will follow in the Bethany Cemetery. Friends may visit at the funeral home Sunday from 3-8 PM. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McCulloughRaiguel.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to: Ritchie County High School FFA, 201 Ritchie County School Road, Ellenboro, WV 26346.

