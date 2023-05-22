Obituary: Derenberger-Bowman, Taunia D.

Taunia D. Derenberger-Bowman, 60, of Parkersburg passed away May 19, 2023 at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

She was born March 22, 1963 in Parkersburg, a daughter of the late Woodrow Derenberger and Marjorie Mullins LaLonde. She had written a couple of books, was an active supporter of the MS Society and was a member of Landmark Baptist Church.

Taunia is survived by five children, Tiffany Hamblen of Huntsville, AL, Steffanie Davis (Aric) of Parkersburg, Ashley Wilkens of Indianapolis, IN, Daniel Bowman (Brittany) of Davisville and William Bowman of Ohio; two brothers, Lovie Burdette (Diedra) of Parkersburg and Gregg King (Connie) of Ohio; and three grandchildren, Caroline, Aric and Myles.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two grandchildren, Gavin and Jackson Koon.

A memorial service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Pike St. South Parkersburg is honored to serve the Bowman family.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.