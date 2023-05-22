Obituary: Farnsworth, Warren “Steve”

Warren “Steve” Farnsworth
By Alex Semancik
May. 22, 2023
Warren “Steve” Farnsworth, 74, of Williamstown, WV passed away Saturday, May 20, 2023 at his residence.

He was born May 9, 1949, in Wood County, a son of the late Warren and Dorthy DeGoines Farnsworth.

Steve was a member of the DAV, American Legion, VFW, and the American Legion Riders Club. He served in the United States Army.

Steve is survived by his loving wife, Charlene Umpleby Farnsworth; two daughters, Sara Farnsworth Williams (Josh) and Renee Lewis; five grandchildren, Christopher and Cody Farnsworth, Kenzie and Kaden Williams, and Adaline Lewis; and one great-grandchild, Warren L. Farnsworth.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a son, Shawn Farnsworth.

In following Steve’s wishes, there will be no services at this time.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to serve the Farnsworth family.

