Obituary: Flinn, James E. Jr.

James (Jamie) E. Flinn Jr., 49, of St. Marys wv passed away Thursday, May 18, 2023, surrounded by his family at Allegheny General Hosp.

He was born April 19, 1974 in Parkersburg Wv to the late James and Shirley Flinn.

Jamie was strong-willed and stubborn at times, but he had an enormous heart and a wonderful sense of humor.

He loved spending time with family, drinking his beer, singing and playing his guitar, fishing and cruising the backroads with his fiancee Heather Wright and their dog Hallie.

He is also survived by his daughter Hali Flinn (Brad) of Ravenswood Wv, brother Randy Flinn(Sandi) of Parkersburg Wv, sister

Connie Tanner(Stan) of Xenia Oh. His Grandchildren Landyn and Sophia, 3 nieces Tabitha Tanner of Parkersburg Wv, Anna Rahm of Xenia Oh

Katie Flinn of Vienna Wv. 2 nephews RD Flinn of North Carolina and Shawn Flinn of Morgantown Wv.

In addition to his parents Jamie is preceded in death by his son Dakota Miller and his brother Ron Flinn.

Celebration of life June 3rd. at 2pm Downstairs at old Coral 59 trailer camp st Parkersburg.

Just follow the signs.

Those wishing to share a story, fond memory, or their condolences, please visit MOVCremation.com (Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society)

