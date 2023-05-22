Obituary: Graves, Cortez Michael

Cortez Michael Graves
Cortez Michael Graves(None)
By Alex Semancik
Published: May. 22, 2023
PVT Cortez (Tez) Michael Graves, 21, of Ft. Stewart, Georgia, was taken from us too soon on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. He was born on November 28, 2001 in Grand Rapids, Michigan along with his twin brother Cornelius (Neil) Graves.

Tez graduated in 2020 from John Glenn High School in New Concord, Ohio, where he played basketball. Following graduation, Tez joined the U.S. Army infantry where he proudly served at Ft. Stewart, Georgia.

Tez’ family was a big beautiful patchwork quilt. Each of us came differently, but we were all stitched together by love for him.

Tez is survived by his loving mother Krista (Wesley) Boling, brothers Beau, Brody, and Grayson, step-siblings Abby, Emily, Chelsey (Kingzlei), and Charlie; Chapman family Deon, Deqwan, D’Marcus, Jasmine, and Cornelius, (preceded in death Kenyetta Chapman); extended family Dan and Hera Shupp and family, Joe and Tara Hivnor and family, Chad and Amanda Brosher and family; friend Chase, numerous grandparents, friends, and military family.

We will miss his big heart, smile, and all the good times.

Funeral service will be held at  3:00 PM, May, 24, 2023, at Leavitt Funeral Home 403 Seventh St., Parkersburg, West Virginia, 26101 with Pastor Aaron Begle officiating. Visitation will be 2:00 to 4:00 PM and 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on May 23, 2023, at the funeral home.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made in memory of Tez Graves to the Wendy’s Wonderful Kids program of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption.

Online condolences may be sent to the family @www.leavitttfuneralhome.com

