Obituary: Lynch, Mark Edwin

By Alex Semancik
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 1:20 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Mark Edwin Lynch, 64, of Elizabeth, WV, passed away at home, surrounded by his wife Margie and his son Matt. He graduated from Wirt County High School Class of 1978 and worked 30 years at Burke-Parsons-Bowlby Corporation.  He was preceded in death by his parents Carl Jr. and Nema Lynch and brother-in-law Dale Miller.

Mark is survived by his wife of 44 years, son Matt and fiancé Renee; two grandsons Remmington and Coal; two granddaughters Morgan and Briar Rose; a brother and sister-in-law; one sister; several brothers-in-law Bill (Martha) Miller, Bob (Denise) Miller, Willard (Jeanna) Miller, Jeff (Candy) Miller; sister-in-law Tonda (Dave) Dooley; two special nieces Ashley Miller Smith and Leigh “Skippy” Forshey and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Wednesday, May 24, 2023, from 6:00 – 8:00 pm at Matheny Whited Funeral Home, Elizabeth, WV. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Parkinsons Foundation.

