Obituary: Roberts, Vera Lorraine Murray

Surrounded by her loving family, Vera Lorraine Murray Roberts, 86, of Elizabeth, WV, passed away at home following a brief illness. Born in Elizabeth, Wirt County, WV, she was the daughter of the late Cecil E and Georgia Coe Murray. She was a 1954 graduate of Wirt County High School and WVU-P with a bachelor’s degree in business administration. She was working for Community Action when she wrote a grant that become Wirt County Community on Aging where she was the founder and CEO for 40+ years. She attended Elizabeth United Methodist Church and Newark Baptist Church. In her spare time and after retirement, she enjoyed scrapbooking, crafting and loved to travel.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband David “Sonny” Roberts; her son Robert “Randy” Evans; her brothers John Murray and William Murray; her sisters Mary Daugherty, Dorothy Cheuvront, Neva Norman and the father of her children Robert Evans.

She is survived by her children Darlene Evans, Roger Evans, Carol (Woody) Burns; her daughter-in-law Christina Evans; step-children David (Erin) Roberts and Teresa Goodnight; grandchildren Jamie Evans, Richard (Cindy) Gribble, Daniel (Lindsey) Egbert, Michael Hall, Brandi (Keith) Tanner, Lee (Damian) Alltop, and Tessa (Nathan) Trippett; great-grandchildren Chandler, Bentley, Jaci, Brock, Cody, Briana, Devyn (Zack), Drew, Issac, Wyatt, Kayla, Atlas, Casen, Spence, Max, Lilly, Luke, and Colby and great great-grandchildren Avery, Oliver, Bentley and Barrett; granddaughter of the heart Missy Craft; a special niece who was always there Sandy Murray and her fur baby and constant companion Miss Muffett.

Visitation will be Monday, May 22, 2023, from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Matheny Whited Funeral Home in Elizabeth, WV. Funeral services will be Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at 1:00 pm at the funeral home with the Rev. Carolyn Marsh King and Lem Powell will officiate. Interment will follow at K or P Cemetery, Elizabeth, WV. Matheny Whited Funeral Home was honored to assist the family with their arrangements.

