Obituary: Sarver, Carol Ruth Mahoney

Carol Ruth Mahoney Sarver, 84, of Marietta, died Friday, May 19, 2023 at Marietta Memorial Hospital. She was born December 28, 1938 in Fall River, Massachusetts to the late John and Ruth Mahoney.

Carol was a 1956 graduate of Rogers High School in Newport, Rhode Island. She worked as a secretary for the Marietta City Schools for 33 years. Carol was a member of The Basilica of St. Mary of the Assumption and Marietta City Schools OAPSE, Chapter No. 1.

Carol was preceded in death by her husband, David John Sarver, they were married on May 10, 1958.

Carol is survived by her two sons, Daniel of Groveport, Ohio and David “Rich” (Tina) of Abilene, TX, three grandchildren, David, Vanessa and Austin Sarver, a great grandson, Landon Tew and two great granddaughters, Olivia Sarver and Faith Sarver. She loved her many dogs and cats and will be missed by her three current cats, Pearl, Zoey and Sammy. She will be greatly missed by her two best friends, Roz Moore and Jessica Dalrymple.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at the Marietta Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home, with The Rev. Msgr. John Michael Campbell officiating. Burial will follow in New St. Mary’s Cemetery. Visitation will be on Tuesday from 11 a.m. to noon, before the service.

Donations may be made to Washington County Humane Society or Friends of Forgotten Feline. Cawley & Peoples is honored to serve Carol’s family and offers online condolences as well as many other resources by visiting www.CawleyandPeoples.com or by following their Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.