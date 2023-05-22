Obituary: Stevens, Golda Dorene

Golda Dorene Stevens age 67, of Byesville, OH passed away Thursday, May 18, 2023 at her home. She was born April 3, 1956 in Cambridge, OH, she was a daughter of the late Thomas E. Stevens and Vivian L. (Lester) Sills Cox.

She loved playing cards and bingo. She especially loved her grandchildren deeply. Golda will forever be remembered for her great sense of humor and glowing personality.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by two brothers David A. Stevens and Thomas Stevens; a sister Jackie Feldner.

Those left to cherish her memory are a daughter Anjennett “Angel” (Mike) Hardesty of Caldwell, OH; her special grandchildren Aaron, Troy (Makenna Jennings), and Lacey Hardesty; two sisters Anna (Benny) Enochs of New Concord, OH and Dena Stevens of Baltic, OH; a brother Tim (Dianna) Cox of Cumberland, OH; brother-in-law Norman Feldner of Caldwell; sister-in-law Bernice Stevens of Dresden, OH. Golda is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and friends.

The family would like to thank Dr. Nau, her Staff, Genesis Hospice, and a special aide from Interim Laura for all the wonderful care provided to Golda.

The family will receive friends for visitation Friday, May 26, 2023 from 2:00 to 4:00 PM at Chandler Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 609 West Street, Caldwell, OH 43724. A funeral service will conclude visitation Friday, May 26, 2023 at 4:00 PM in the Chandler Funeral Home Chapel, with Pastor Jay Workman officiating. Cremation will follow the funeral service and inurnment will take place at a later date in Greenwood Cemetery in Byesville, OH. Memorial contributions may be directed in Golda’s Honor to the Genesis Hospice Care, 713 Forest Avenue, Zanesville, OH 43701 or the Pine Lake Bible Camp, P.O. Box 272, Caldwell, OH 43724. Please join us in remembering Golda by visiting her memorial at www.ChandlerFuneralHome.net

