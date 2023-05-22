Obituary: Tanner, Shiela Rae

Shiela Rae Tanner, 74, of Vienna, was reunited with her loving husband, Jimmie Lee Tanner, on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at Camden Clark Medical Center, Parkersburg, West Virginia.

A daughter of the late Mario Frazzini and Evelyn Smith Johnson, she was born on December 18, 1948, in Parkersburg.

Shiela was a loving mother and a devoted wife. She was a true homemaker and wouldn’t have traded being a homebody. She lived a very simple, yet full life. She enjoyed playing bingo, dancing “old-school” such as the Jitterbug and Twist, and eating peanut butter & jelly sandwiches with Cheez-its.

She will be remembered fondly by her two sons, David Hall of Parkersburg and Dana Tanner (Natasha) of Richland, Missouri; grandchildren, Nathan Hall, Matthew Hall, Zachary Tanner, Austin Strutton, Nicholas Tanner, Jaden Tanner, and Paige Ledbetter; six great-grandchildren; two brothers, Harold K. Smith and Allan D. Johnson; and her best friend, Krista Higgs.

In addition to her husband and parents, Shiela was preceded in death by her sister, Diana S. Miller and brother, Phillip Smith.

Shiela’s family would like to extend sincere gratitude to the nursing staff of Unit 1 North at Camden Clark Medical Center for the special care and consideration they gave to Shiela and her family during her illness.

In keeping with her wishes, there will be no public visitation or service. Shiela will be laid to rest beside her husband at the convenience of her family.

Vaughan Kimes Funeral Home has been entrusted to assist with final arrangements. Please visit vaughankimes.com to share a message of comfort by signing the online guestbook.

