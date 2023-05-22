Point Park Concert Series will return to the Point Park amphitheater

Downtown PKB brings back Point Park Concert Series
By Kheron Alston
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Starting June 9 at 8 p.m. the Point Park Concert Series will officially begin part one of their three-part series.

The first act will be a Luke Bryan tribute band called ‘Play it Again”, July 7 will be 1988 and the concert on August 4 will be a Queen tribute band.

One of Downtown PKB’s purposes is to bring life and revitalize the Downtown Parkersburg area and Executive Director, Amanda Stevens believes events like these do just that.

“Our purpose of being here is to revitalize Downtown Parkersburg and so part of that is through events and these concerts usually bring 2,000 people downtown and that’s just a really great time and we even get boaters who come, we get a lot of people who attend that way,” Stevens said.

Food and beer vendors will be present in Point Park during the concert series. Card and cash will be accepted but cash is preferred.

For any additional information or question you can visit the Downtown PKB website.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: MGN)
Saturday pursuit ends with one arrest, large amounts of oxycodone pills found inside vehicle
Died in farming accident Thursday
Man killed in Ritchie County farming accident
Trailer is a total loss after fire on the 800 block of Lang Farm Rd. in Marietta early Monday...
Trailer a total loss after a fire early Monday morning in Marietta
Blizzard enjoys an evening of smells after a day of competition.
AKC All Breed Dog Show participants poised for final day
Roundabout to be put in at South Parkersburg
Roundabout to be put in at South Parkersburg

Latest News

National EMS week
This week we celebrate National EMS Week
Wood County Commission votes in favor of PSD rate increases
Wood County Commission votes in favor of PSD rate increases
Wood County Commission to loan funds o Wood County Firefighters Association
Wood County Commission to loan funds to Wood County Firefighters Association
Police find unresponsive juvenile on Ohio University Campus