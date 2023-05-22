Point Park Concert Series will return to the Point Park amphitheater

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Starting June 9 at 8 p.m. the Point Park Concert Series will officially begin part one of their three-part series.

The first act will be a Luke Bryan tribute band called ‘Play it Again”, July 7 will be 1988 and the concert on August 4 will be a Queen tribute band.

One of Downtown PKB’s purposes is to bring life and revitalize the Downtown Parkersburg area and Executive Director, Amanda Stevens believes events like these do just that.

“Our purpose of being here is to revitalize Downtown Parkersburg and so part of that is through events and these concerts usually bring 2,000 people downtown and that’s just a really great time and we even get boaters who come, we get a lot of people who attend that way,” Stevens said.

Food and beer vendors will be present in Point Park during the concert series. Card and cash will be accepted but cash is preferred.

For any additional information or question you can visit the Downtown PKB website.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.