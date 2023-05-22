Police find unresponsive juvenile on Ohio University Campus

ATHENS, Ohio (WTAP) – The Ohio University Police Department (OUPD) is investigating an unattended death that occurred over the weekend.

OUPD and the Athens Police Department responded to an unresponsive 15-year-old boy on the lower patio level outside of Baker University Center on the morning of Sunday, May 21, 2023.

The boy had visible head injuries, possibly resulting from a fall, according to a statement from OUPD.

The juvenile was transported by Athens County EMS to O’Bleness Memorial Hospital where he passed away.

OUPD says it has no information at this time to suggest foul play was involved.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OUPD Detective Rick Sargent at 740-593-1911.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.