This week we celebrate National EMS week
By Kheron Alston
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - May 21-27 we celebrate national EMS week. The week was started in 1974 by President Gerald Ford. The week was made to celebrate and honor EMS workers and the service they provide to communities across the world.

There are certain days that will be celebrated across the nation:

  • Sunday – Health, Wellness and Resilience Day
  • Monday – EMS Education Day
  • Tuesday – Safety Tuesday
  • Wednesday – EMS for Children Day
  • Thursday – Save-A-Life Day (CPR & Stop the Bleed)
  • Friday – EMS Recognition Day

Manager and paramedic, Shawn Marshall, of Camden Clark Ambulance Services says it’s nice for the job to be recognized.

“Well it’s nice that they dedicate a week out of the year specifically to EMS. These guys don’t get enough recognition I don’t feel at times they’re kind of behind the scenes a lot of times and they’re not as noticed throughout the community during those tragic times,” Marshall said.

Marshall added that day-to-day they cover a wide variety of emergencies and believes the community is in better shape because of their services.

