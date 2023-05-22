Trailer a total loss after a fire early Monday morning in Marietta

Trailer is a total loss after fire on the 800 block of Lang Farm Rd. in Marietta early Monday...
Trailer is a total loss after fire on the 800 block of Lang Farm Rd. in Marietta early Monday morning(Mark Wile)
By Andrew Noll
May. 22, 2023
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - A trailer is a total after a fire on the 800 block of Lang Farm Road in Marietta early Monday morning.

The call for the fire came in at 4:43 a.m.

When crews arrived on scene the trailer was fully engulfed, according to Warren Volunteer Fire Department Fire Chief, Mark Wile.

The trailer was under-going renovations, however, no one currently lives there.

No one was hurt from the fire.

It took a couple of hours for crews to get the fire under control, according to Chief Wile.

The Warren Volunteer and Oak Grove Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the scene.

