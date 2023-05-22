Wood County Commission to loan funds to Wood County Firefighters Association

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Commission decided on May 22 to offer some financial support to the Wood County Firefighters Association.

Paul Jordan, mayor and deputy fire chief of Williamstown and the former president of the Wood County Firefighters Association, presented before the commissioners during their meeting this morning. He told them the association needed help paying off a loan it had incurred to build a fire fighter training facility in Parkersburg back in 2018.

Jordan said three parties involved in that loan -- namely the Caperton Center, the East Wood Fire Department, and West Virginia Adult Public Education -- were struggling to pay their portion. “We were hoping we could come to commission and request the remaining 90,000, with the understanding those three entities are not getting out of the obligation of paying,” Jordan said. “They’re going to continue to pay.”

Jordan said that with high interest rates on variable loans, it would be easier for the three parties to pay the commission back than continue to pay off the loan indefinitely. The commission agreed, and voted unanimously to loan the Firefighters Association the funds they need.

