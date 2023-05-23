Academic Achiever of the Week: Rebecca Ball

Rebecca Ball is nearing her senior year with a 4.0 GPA.
Rebecca Ball recognized as a member of the National Honor Society.
By Jacob Krantz
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
VINCENT, Ohio (WTAP) - Rebecca Ball has a 4.0 grade point average and is a member of the National Honor Society. Ball is also enjoying her time as a dually enrolled student at Washington State Community College.

“My junior year has been my favorite so far because I have been able to do what I need to do for college and take control of what I want to do, and it’s been fun.”

Ball plans to study early-childhood education following her senior year. She credits her mother as her inspiration.

“She used to be a teacher. I have always loved special-ed kids, and I’ve always liked that type of realm. Helping out with all that is something that I feel called by God to do, so I’ve been really excited about it.”

As for areas she needs to improve, Ball says teachers at the high school have helped her along the way.

“There’s been a lot of things. I need to learn how to study more, so when I go to college it’s smoother and more transitional. That and procrastination.”

Ball looks forward to a senior year of band, choir and most importantly, being kind.

