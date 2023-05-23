City of Belpre lifts boil advisories

BELPRE, Ohio (WTAP) – Two boil water advisories for the City of Belpre have been lifted.

The boil advisory for Farson Street North of State Route 7, Richmiller Lane, Belview Drive, Parkview Drive, and Valleyview Drive was lifted as of Monday, May 22, 2023.

The boil advisory for 2302-2306 Richmiller Lane, 900 Mary Street, and the 2100-2200 block of Hill Street was lifted as of Tuesday, May 23, 2023.

Residents impacted by these advisories are no longer required to boil their water before use, according to the City of Belpre Department of Public Works.

For questions, contact Superintendent Denzil Ray at (740) 423-6485.

