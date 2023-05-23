Downtown PKB hangs flower baskets on Market Street

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With flowers in bloom for the summer, Downtown PKB is looking to decorate for the season with the help of the community.

Downtown PKB put up hanging flower baskets throughout Market Street on Tuesday. Each of these 34 flower baskets has a sponsor from either a local business or person in the area.

Executive director, Amanda Stevens said this annual tradition is the unofficial start to the summer. And is a great way of showing the community’s work in continuing to beautify the downtown area.

“I think when people drive through and they see that people care and they take pride, and they want it to look nice as well as having events and business initiatives and programs that I think is also important for it to look inviting and welcoming and clean,” Stevens said. “And so, that’s what we’re trying to do. And I think that the flower baskets are a great expression of what we’re trying to do down here.”

The flowers come from Butcher Farms who began growing them back in January. Greenscape is hung the flowers and maintaining them while they are up. And the signs are created by artists from the Wood County Society.

Stevens says the flower baskets will be up until late September.

