Fatal crash in Washington County on Interstate Route 77

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) -The Marietta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash that happened on May 22, 2023 at 5:15 P.M. The crash occurred on Interstate Route 77 near mile post 3 in Washington County, Ohio.

The crash involved a 1994 Honda Civic, operated by David A. Stewart, 31, of Vienna, West Virginia. The investigation found Stewart was southbound on Interstate Route 77 when it veered off the right side of the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned. Stewart was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced deceased on scene. He was later transported to Marietta Memorial Hospital.

Responding agencies include the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Ohio State Highway Patrol Crash Reconstruction Unit, Marietta Police Department, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Marietta Fire Department, Fearing Township Volunteer Fire Department and Secure Storage Towing.

Alcohol and drugs are not suspected to be a factor in the crash. The driver was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash. The crash remains under investigation at this time.

