Gospel Mission Food Pantry works to combat food insecurity, as the school year comes to a close

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - With the 2023 school year coming to a close, food insecurity will increase for many families.

Food pantries, such as Gospel Mission Food Pantry, are working to keep up with the demand.

Candy Waite, Director of Gospel Mission Food Pantry, said school meals are some students main source of nutrition.

“With school going out, they’re not going to have the breakfast and lunch meals and that’s where we come in at. The kids know that they can come here to Gospel Mission Food Pantry and get the food they need that they’re able to cook by themselves.”

The pantry offers non-perishable items, frozen and refrigerated food, as well as clothing options.

No identification is required to receive assistance from the faith-based food pantry located on Lancaster Street in Marietta.

