Gospel Mission Food Pantry works to combat food insecurity, as the school year comes to a close

The food pantry’s need for donations has increased.
Candy Waite shows a refrigerator and freezer recently donated to GMFP by Thermo Fisher...
Candy Waite shows a refrigerator and freezer recently donated to GMFP by Thermo Fisher Scientific.(Jacob Krantz)
By Jacob Krantz
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - With the 2023 school year coming to a close, food insecurity will increase for many families.

Food pantries, such as Gospel Mission Food Pantry, are working to keep up with the demand.

Candy Waite, Director of Gospel Mission Food Pantry, said school meals are some students main source of nutrition.

“With school going out, they’re not going to have the breakfast and lunch meals and that’s where we come in at. The kids know that they can come here to Gospel Mission Food Pantry and get the food they need that they’re able to cook by themselves.”

The pantry offers non-perishable items, frozen and refrigerated food, as well as clothing options.

No identification is required to receive assistance from the faith-based food pantry located on Lancaster Street in Marietta.

Additional information can be found: HERE

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash in Washington County on Interstate Route 77
Police find unresponsive juvenile on Ohio University Campus
(Source: MGN)
Saturday pursuit ends with one arrest, large amounts of oxycodone pills found inside vehicle
Wood Co. Schools looking into car passing stopped school bus
Wood Co. Schools looking into car passing stopped school bus
Trailer is a total loss after fire on the 800 block of Lang Farm Rd. in Marietta early Monday...
Trailer a total loss after a fire early Monday morning in Marietta

Latest News

Marietta to flush hydrants
Mountain State Art & Craft Fair
Mountain State Art & Craft Fair returns this summer
19th Street Closure
Road closure in Parkersburg
City of Belpre lifts boil advisories