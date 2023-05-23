Local Belpre woman collects 72 gallons of pop tabs in two month, sets a new goal for the end of the summer

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - March 20,2023 I interviewed Beverly Hackney of Belpre and she only had 14 gallons of soda can tabs that she had collected for a close friend of hers whose family stayed at the Ronald McDonald House in Cincinnati.

Since then she donated those tabs and started a new collection and thanks to the community she has raised 72 gallons of soda can tabs for the cause.

“Thank you so much. I am just so grateful that everyone has helped me do this, they’ve gone out of their way to collect them and getting in touch with me to tell me how much they had... So it’s just wonderful,” Hackney said.

With the influx of donations coming in Hackney says she has a new goal in mind that she is hoping to accomplish by the end of the Summer.

“I’m hoping in August when she’s going to go back to the Ronald McDonald house I can have 100 gallons for her to go back with,” Hackney said.

These pop tabs that she collects goes to the utility bills of the RMHC for families of sick children who need a place to stay.

If you are interested in donating tabs you can drop off your donations at Jon Six Hair Company at 1509 Grand Central Ave. Suite 2 or The Belpre Bingo hall at 133 Stone Road.

Also, if you are interested in becoming a location to drop off pop tabs you can contact Beverly Hackney on Facebook.

For further information about her collections in March of 2023 here is a past story.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.