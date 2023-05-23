Marietta will honor veterans who have passsed with Memorial Day parade & picnic

Memorial day parade & picnic
By Kheron Alston
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Monday May 29 starting at East Muskingum Park in Marietta a parade will be held to honor our fallen veterans.

The parade will be followed up by a Memorial Day picnic at 835 DAV Road.

Executive Director, Bobby Fitzgerald, says as a kid he thought of Memorial Day as a day of fun but his opinion has since changed.

“For me as a kid I always thought Memorial day was hey we’re going to go out and have beer and picnics and that’s what most people do right. But the reality is there is a truth behind it and the reason that we do this. Memorial day is to honor those people who have given their life and service to this country and it’s something we can’t forget,” said Fitzgerald.

The parade & picnic will be open to the public.

