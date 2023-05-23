Mountain State Art & Craft Fair returns this summer

By Alex Semancik
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WTAP) – The Mountain State Art & Craft Fair (MSACF) is coming this summer and promises the same great setting.

The MSACF returns for its 61st year of providing West Virginia heritage events, food, and artistry to the public.

The “granddaddy” of West Virginia heritage events will take place at the Cedar Lakes Conference Center near Ripley, W.Va., from June 30 through July 2, according to a statement from MSACF.

The event is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily and admission is $5 for adults. Children get in free and free parking is available.

MSACF says highlights are its quilt show, the West Virginia Marketplace Tent featuring numerous West Virginia Grown food companies, and an Artisan Showcase displaying the very best the MSACF has to offer, some for purchase.

“Many of the skills our artisans put on display have disappeared from everyday life,” MSACF President Jean Smith said. “What makes this event different from most is that visitors can experience an era when West Virginians relied on what they could make and do with their hands.”

For more information about the Mountain State Art & Craft Fair, visit www.msacf.com, call 304-372-3247, or email msacf@outlook.com.

