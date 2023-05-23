Obituary: Biram, Betty Jane

Betty Jane Biram passed away peacefully on April 1, 2023 in Richmond, Virginia. She was born on October 28, 1928 in Parkersburg, WV to Kenneth D. and Moddie M. Biram.

Betty graduated from Parkersburg High School in 1946, and remained a fan of the Big Reds throughout her life. Prior to graduating from high school, Betty worked at the McCroy’s Department Store in downtown Parkersburg. Following graduation, she went to work for the American Viscose and was there until its closing. It was a special workplace for Betty because her father and two sisters worked there, as well. Betty subsequently went to work in, and retired from, a sales position at JC Penney’s. Her days of retirement were spent with family whom she loved and enjoyed immensely .

Our Aunt Betty was everyone’s Aunt Betty. From our friends in Parkersburg to her caregivers in Richmond, everyone called her Aunt Betty. She was a favorite of many because she was so loving and pleasant to be around. Betty always looked for the good in everyone and in every situation, but most importantly she generously shared her love and time with her family. Betty was an incredibly strong, independent, and fun loving person who left many examples for us all to follow. She was so easy to love.

Betty was predeceased by her parents and sister, Mildred M. Robey. She is survived by her sister Sarah E. Friedlander of Columbus, Ohio; Mildred’s children, Randall (Helen) and their children Ben (Claudia) and Sarah (Frank); Bridgette and her children, Natalie (Mark) and Candice (Mark); and Marsha (Mark) and their children, Parker and Clayton. She is also survived by Sarah’s children, David (Patsy), and their daughter Anne (Colton); and Kenneth (Susan) and their children Jaclyn (Tim), and Laura (Matt). In addition, she is survived by many great nieces and nephews who brought her so much joy.

Betty was a long time member of Stout Memorial United Methodist Church.

The family would like to thank the wonderful nursing staff at Westport Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Richmond, Virginia, for their loving care of Betty. There are just too many wonderful people to name, but we are so grateful to you for loving our Aunt Betty.

Betty Jane will be memorialized at a private service on May 27th at Leavitt’s Funeral Home. Interment will follow the service at Evergreen Cemetery North in Parkersburg.

If you would like to make a contribution in Betty’s memory, please consider the Parkersburg High School Foundation, Inc., 2101 Dudley Avenue, Parkersburg, WV 26101.

