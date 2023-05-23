Obituary: Santer, Dr. Michael A.

Dr. Michael A. Santer, Jr., 84, of Vienna, WV died Saturday, May 20, 2023, at his residence. He was born in Parkersburg, WV the first son of the late Dr. Michael A. Santer, Sr. and Regina Santer.

He served both St. Joseph’s Hospital and Camden Clark Memorial Hospital as a cardiologist and was a founding member of Parkersburg Cardiology Associates. He served his country as a Navy doctor at Parris Island, SC caring for Marine recruits preparing for duty in Vietnam.

Mike lived a life of dedication to his family and patients. He loved being a doctor and continued to work to bring the latest developments in cardiology to Parkersburg.

Mike is survived by his wife of fifty-eight years, Andrea DiPiero Santer whom he met at Wheeling College. They were married June 20, 1964 while Mike was in Medical School at Georgetown University. He completed the process of internship, residency and cardiology fellowship during which time they had four children: Michael, Christopher, Stephanie, and Andrew. In time they welcomed eight grandchildren: Sienna, Slater, Solara. Sorenne; Aarden, Kai; Victoria, and Audrey. Mike was the first of five brothers: Thomas, Matthew, Joseph, Stephen, Paul and two sisters, Jeannie and Kate. He was Uncle Mike to 18 nieces and nephews on the Santer side and 19 on the DiPiero side.

The family would like to thank everyone for their outpouring of love and sympathy at this time of sorrow.

Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday 11:00 AM at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday 3-6 PM at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.

Memorial donations may be made to American Heart Association, PO Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284-0692 or Matthew 25 Food Pantry, 2601 Dudley Avenue, Parkersburg, WV 26101.

An online guestbook for condolences is available at leavittfuneralhome.com

