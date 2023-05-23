Obituary: Stephens, Carlton Satow

Carlton Satow Stephens, 99, of Washington, WV went “absent from the body and present with the Lord” Monday, May 22, 2023 at WVU Medicine Camden Clark. He was born in New England, WV the very middle child of 11 to the late Silas Clarence and Clara Louise (Satow) Stephens.

He was a United States Navy veteran having served in Sydney, Australia in support of the 7th Fleet for 32 months during World War II. In 1959, he became the first scoutmaster of Boy Scout Troop 109, sponsored by Bethel Baptist Church. After several jobs, including working as an inseminator for Dairy Herd Improvement Association in 1950-51, Carlton went to work at DuPont in 1954, retiring in 1980. He was a lifelong farmer, always working to improve the land and Hereford and Limousin breeds. He also served as president of the board of Southern States Cooperative and Wood County Farm Bureau.

He began his walk with the Lord at Fairview Methodist church where he served on the official board, then to Bethel and Belleville Baptist and Baptist Temple churches where he served as deacon, Sunday School teacher, trustee and in various other capacities before becoming a ministry partner at Lubeck Community Baptist Church.

He is survived by his son Dr. Michael C. Stephens (Sherry) of Washington, WV; two daughters Linda White of Washington, WV and Terry Tingler (Danny) of Mineral Wells; grandchildren: Cathleen (Tommy) Life, Amy (Scott) Johnson, Scott (Brook) Stephens, Leslie (Roger) Smith, Timothy (Crystal) Stephens, Kim (Chad) Serra, Julie Wolfe (Tyler Bartley), Rachel Stephens (Josh Mitchell), Ryan Tingler (Brittany), Erik Tingler (Brie), and Josh Tingler (Kaylie); twenty-one great grandchildren; and six great great grandchildren. He is also survived by two brothers Edward Stephens (Ruth) of Parkersburg and Dean Stephens (Janet) of Washington, WV; and two sisters-in-law Ruth Stephens (Darrell) of Parkersburg and Margaret Stephens (John) of Akron, OH.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife of 72 years Louise Ina (Sindledecker) Stephens; son-in-law James White; four brothers Russell (Lila), Darrell, John, and Harold Stephens; and four sisters Christine Moellendick, Pauline Doerr, Rosalia Hanna, and Jean Piersol.

Services will be Friday 11:00 AM at Lubeck Community Baptist Church 154 Homewood Road with Pastors Mark Houser, Chad Mugrage, and Dr. Mike Stephens officiating. Entombment will be at Sunset Memory Gardens with military honors by American Legion Post 15. Visitation will be Thursday 2-4 and 6-8 PM at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg. Donations are encouraged to Lubeck Community Baptist Church in support of the many missions and ministries of the church to the community and beyond (see Matthew 28:18-20).

