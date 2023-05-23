Road closure in Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) – A road in Parkersburg will be temporarily closed.

19th Street will be closed between Ann Street and Murdoch Avenue.

The road will be closed Thursday, May 25, 2023.

19th Street will be closed to repair a water leak, according to a statement from the Parkersburg Utility Board.

The City of Parkersburg suggests using 13th Street and Market Street as alternative routes.

