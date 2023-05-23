Road closure in Parkersburg

19th Street Closure
19th Street Closure(City of Parkersburg)
By Alex Semancik
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) – A road in Parkersburg will be temporarily closed.

19th Street will be closed between Ann Street and Murdoch Avenue.

The road will be closed Thursday, May 25, 2023.

19th Street will be closed to repair a water leak, according to a statement from the Parkersburg Utility Board.

The City of Parkersburg suggests using 13th Street and Market Street as alternative routes.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash in Washington County on Interstate Route 77
Police find unresponsive juvenile on Ohio University Campus
(Source: MGN)
Saturday pursuit ends with one arrest, large amounts of oxycodone pills found inside vehicle
Wood Co. Schools looking into car passing stopped school bus
Wood Co. Schools looking into car passing stopped school bus
Trailer is a total loss after fire on the 800 block of Lang Farm Rd. in Marietta early Monday...
Trailer a total loss after a fire early Monday morning in Marietta

Latest News

Marietta to flush hydrants
Mountain State Art & Craft Fair
Mountain State Art & Craft Fair returns this summer
City of Belpre lifts boil advisories
Candy Waite shows a refrigerator and freezer recently donated to GMFP by Thermo Fisher...
Gospel Mission Food Pantry works to combat food insecurity, as the school year comes to a close