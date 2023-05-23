Sunset Funeral Homes to hold Memorial Day service on May 27

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 8:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Sunset Funeral Homes is holding its annual event for veterans with Memorial Day weekend coming soon.

The Memorial Day service will be this Saturday at 9 a.m. with a flag raising, playing the national anthem, 21-gun salute and T.A.P.S.

This will be the first time Sunset Funeral Homes will be celebrating this holiday as a Purple Heart Cemetery. General manager, Dwight Ullman said this adds more significance to the day.

“When we were able to do that back on Veterans Day of this past year that meant a lot to a lot of people. And it’s going to be incorporated into our Memorial Day service Saturday morning,” Ullman said.

The event will also feature a food drive for the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 32 food pantry. You can provide non-perishable items for donations.

The event will be going on from nine in the morning to three in the afternoon this Saturday.

