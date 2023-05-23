Two Wood County Schools Employees facing disciplinary action

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Two Wood County School employees are facing disciplinary actions following two separate investigations.

The Wood County Board of Education met in a special executive session this afternoon to discuss the status of the two employees.

Ryan Gaston, a former special education aide at Martin Elementary, was terminated.

He was arrested for battery and assault of a disabled student in his class back on March 7th.

Nathan Cunningham, an Emerson Elementary P.E. teacher, was placed on unpaid suspension.

He was arrested back on March 29th on a felony count of sexual abuse by a parent in a position of trust to a child under the age of 14.

Cunningham was previously suspended with pay in late March.

Gaston has posted his bond of $25,000 and is to have zero contact with students under the age of 18.

We will have more information as it becomes available.

