2023 W.O.W. Awards recognize Warren Student Athletes

2023 WOW AWARDS
2023 WOW AWARDS(Evan Lasek, WTAP)
By Evan Lasek
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE HOCKING, Ohio.. (WTAP) -

The 4th annual Warren Outstanding Warrior Awards took place to honor and recognize student athletes, coaches and Warrior Nation as a whole.

This awards ceremony was a chance to acknowledge all of the achievements, awards and records that these student athletes accomplished over the past school year.

On top of presenting athletes with awards, they were able to recognize all of the honors that each student athlete was given over the three sports seasons.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal crash in Washington County on Interstate Route 77
Police find unresponsive juvenile on Ohio University Campus
Two Wood County Schools Employees facing disciplinary action
Every Tuesday and Wednesday, select Regal locations will offer $2 tickets for the first show of...
$2 movies are coming to Regal Cinemas this summer
Press conference with Fleming family to be held this Thursday at Parkersburg H.S.
Press conference with Fleming family to be held this Thursday at Parkersburg H.S.

Latest News

St. Marys Wahama
St. Marys Lady Devils fall to Wahama, will play Greenbrier West in consolation game
WDTV Sports
Ethan Haught Signs for Concord University Basketball
Marietta College vs. Adrian NCAA Regionals
The Marietta College baseball team advances to the Super Regional round of the NCAA tournament
Marietta Pioneers advance to Super Regional round of NCAA Tournament