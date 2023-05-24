2023 W.O.W. Awards recognize Warren Student Athletes

LITTLE HOCKING, Ohio.. (WTAP) -

The 4th annual Warren Outstanding Warrior Awards took place to honor and recognize student athletes, coaches and Warrior Nation as a whole.

This awards ceremony was a chance to acknowledge all of the achievements, awards and records that these student athletes accomplished over the past school year.

On top of presenting athletes with awards, they were able to recognize all of the honors that each student athlete was given over the three sports seasons.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.