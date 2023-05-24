Boating safety tips ahead of holiday weekend and summer season

The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources is reminding the public to wear life jackets while boating or swimming in lakes, rivers, and streams.
A small-passenger boat traveling away from a Williamstown boat dock,
By Jacob Krantz
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - As the summer boating season approaches, water safety is of utmost importance.

The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources is reminding the public to wear life jackets while boating or swimming in lakes, rivers, and streams.

Most water-related deaths, injuries, and incidents in West Virginia occur because someone is not wearing a life jacket or personal flotation device, according to the WVDNR.

Half of all boating deaths might be prevented with the use of life jackets, according to the CDC (Centers for Disease Control).

Lieutenant Danny Dolin said boat maintenance and first aid equipment helps ensure a safe and fun day on the water.

“On the street, interstate or any public highway there is multiple roads and vehicles where we can get somewhere fairly quick. On a river, you usually have one or two patrol vessels in a ten-to-fifteen-mile stretch. So, it’s going to take longer to get somewhere, and time is of an essence.”

Lieutenant Dolin advised that any children twelve years of age and younger are required to have a life-vest on while a boat is in motion.

DNR Law Enforcement officers are available for assistance and to answer questions about water safety.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police find unresponsive juvenile on Ohio University Campus
Fatal crash in Washington County on Interstate Route 77
Standoff on Forest Drive
Wood County authorities responding to standoff in Parkersburg
Two Wood County Schools Employees facing disciplinary action
Every Tuesday and Wednesday, select Regal locations will offer $2 tickets for the first show of...
$2 movies are coming to Regal Cinemas this summer

Latest News

Memorial Day events in the MOV
Power XL recalled nearly 500,000 waffle makers.
PowerXL Stuffed Wafflizer Waffle Maker Recall
House Bill 2006, passed during the 2023 Legislative Session, reorganizes the current West...
Gov Justice names cabinet secretaries of DHHR split agencies
People speak out against resolution that would limit public forum