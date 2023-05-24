Boating safety tips ahead of holiday weekend and summer season

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - As the summer boating season approaches, water safety is of utmost importance.

The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources is reminding the public to wear life jackets while boating or swimming in lakes, rivers, and streams.

Most water-related deaths, injuries, and incidents in West Virginia occur because someone is not wearing a life jacket or personal flotation device, according to the WVDNR.

Half of all boating deaths might be prevented with the use of life jackets, according to the CDC (Centers for Disease Control).

Lieutenant Danny Dolin said boat maintenance and first aid equipment helps ensure a safe and fun day on the water.

“On the street, interstate or any public highway there is multiple roads and vehicles where we can get somewhere fairly quick. On a river, you usually have one or two patrol vessels in a ten-to-fifteen-mile stretch. So, it’s going to take longer to get somewhere, and time is of an essence.”

Lieutenant Dolin advised that any children twelve years of age and younger are required to have a life-vest on while a boat is in motion.

DNR Law Enforcement officers are available for assistance and to answer questions about water safety.

