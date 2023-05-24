Ethan Haught Signs for Concord University Basketball

He chooses basketball as his sport for the future with the Mountain Lions.
WDTV Sports
By WDTV News Staff
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 10:59 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
ELLENBORO, W.Va (WDTV) - Ethan Haught has enjoyed an incredible 4-year run with the Ritchie County Rebels - and now, he has chosen his school for the future.

Haught signed his National Letter of Intent today to attend Concord University next year - and to join their basketball program.

Haught was a 3-sport athlete while with the Rebels - he played quarterback for the football team, leading them to a 5-5 record; he led the basketball team in nearly every statistical category as they reached a 16-9 record, and ran track for the Rebels as well.

Ethan has selected basketball to be his sport for college - hear more from him with WDTV Sports here!

