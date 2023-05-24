Gov Justice names cabinet secretaries of DHHR split agencies

House Bill 2006, passed during the 2023 Legislative Session, reorganizes the current West...
House Bill 2006, passed during the 2023 Legislative Session, reorganizes the current West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources into three separate departments.(Gov. Jim Justice youtube)
By Carrie Rose
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With the division of West Virginia Department of Health and Human Services, Governor Jim Justice is announcing three cabinet appointments.

Three new departments are replacing DHHR. The new positions are Secretary of West Virginia Department of Health, Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Human Services, and Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Health Facilities.

Filling the new positions are Dr. Sherri Young for Health, Dr. Cynthia Persily for Human Services, and Michael Caruso for Health Facilities.

Dr. Jeffrey Coben has been serving as the Interim Cabinet Secretary for DHHR during the reorganization process. Gov. Justice expressed confidence in the new cabinet secretaries and in the transition process underway.

Official transition from one department into three is set for January 1, 2024.

