May 2023 Jan Dils Golden Apple Award presented to Jed Corra of Williamstown Middle/High School

By Andrew Noll
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - The May 2023 Jan Dils Golden Apple Award was presented to a teacher from Williamstown Middle/High School Wednesday morning.

The winner of this month’s award was Band Teacher, Jed Corra.

Corra has been teaching band at Williamstown Middle/High School for the past four years.

Since his arrival at the school, Corra has doubled the number of members in the band from when he first started.

Corra always goes above and beyond for his students.

He comes to school early and stays late to help students perfect their musical skills.

He shared what receiving this award means to him.

“I mean I think it is great! It’s great that like students or parents or whoever nominated me for it I mean I really did not really expect anything. It’s an awesome feeling to know that people notice that I am working,” Corra said.

You can head over to wtap.com and click on the features and contests tab to nominate your favorite teacher for next school year.

