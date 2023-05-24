Memorial Day events in the MOV

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) – Memorial Day weekend 2023 is almost here.

Several cities and organizations around the Mid-Ohio Valley have events planned to honor those who have served.

WTAP will update this article as more information becomes available.

Athens, Ohio

Memorial Day at The Ridges

Monday, May 29, 2023, at 1 p.m., located at Cemetery #1 off Water Tower Drive.

Belpre, Ohio

5th Annual Memorial Day Salute to Veterans Car Show

Monday, May 29, 2023, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Civitan Park, 1500 Blennerhassett Ave., Belpre, Ohio, entry: $15, open to cars, trucks, and motorcycles.

Marietta, Ohio

Memorial Day Parade

Monday, May 29, 2023, 9 a.m. line up, 10 a.m. start time, East Muskingum Park, Marietta, Ohio, followed by Memorial Day Picnic at 835 DAV Road.

Meigs County, Ohio

38th Annual Meigs County Memorial Day Run

Friday- Sunday, May 26, 27, and 28, 2023, Friday: 6 p.m. – 10 p.m., Saturday: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Sunday: Memorial Ride at 1 p.m., performance at 6 p.m.

Parkersburg, W.Va.

West Virginia University – Parkersburg Memorial Day Celebration

Thursday, May 25, 2023, at 12 p.m., in College Theater at WVUP, free event, open to the public, created by the WVU Parkersburg Veterans Corps.

Sunset Funeral Homes Memorial Day Service

Saturday, May 27, 2023, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Memorial Day Service and food drive.

Ravenswood, W.Va.

Ravenswood Memorial Day Ceremony

Sunday, May 28, 2023, 2 p.m., Ravenswood Cemetery, with Master Chief Jeff Elkins.

Whipple, Ohio

4th Annual DAV Pioneer City Chapter 52 Memorial Day Picnic

Monday, May 29, 2023, 1 p.m. – 4 p.m., 835 DAV Road, free family event.

Williamstown, W.Va.

Williamstown Memorial Day Parade and Remembrance Ceremony

Monday, May 29, 2023, 9 a.m. lineup, 9:30 a.m. departure, at Tomlinson Park, Williamstown, W.Va., continues to Riverview Cemetery.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.