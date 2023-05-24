Memorial Day events in the MOV
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) – Memorial Day weekend 2023 is almost here.
Several cities and organizations around the Mid-Ohio Valley have events planned to honor those who have served.
WTAP will update this article as more information becomes available.
Athens, Ohio
Memorial Day at The Ridges
Monday, May 29, 2023, at 1 p.m., located at Cemetery #1 off Water Tower Drive.
Belpre, Ohio
5th Annual Memorial Day Salute to Veterans Car Show
Monday, May 29, 2023, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Civitan Park, 1500 Blennerhassett Ave., Belpre, Ohio, entry: $15, open to cars, trucks, and motorcycles.
Marietta, Ohio
Memorial Day Parade
Monday, May 29, 2023, 9 a.m. line up, 10 a.m. start time, East Muskingum Park, Marietta, Ohio, followed by Memorial Day Picnic at 835 DAV Road.
Meigs County, Ohio
38th Annual Meigs County Memorial Day Run
Friday- Sunday, May 26, 27, and 28, 2023, Friday: 6 p.m. – 10 p.m., Saturday: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Sunday: Memorial Ride at 1 p.m., performance at 6 p.m.
Parkersburg, W.Va.
West Virginia University – Parkersburg Memorial Day Celebration
Thursday, May 25, 2023, at 12 p.m., in College Theater at WVUP, free event, open to the public, created by the WVU Parkersburg Veterans Corps.
Sunset Funeral Homes Memorial Day Service
Saturday, May 27, 2023, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Memorial Day Service and food drive.
Ravenswood, W.Va.
Ravenswood Memorial Day Ceremony
Sunday, May 28, 2023, 2 p.m., Ravenswood Cemetery, with Master Chief Jeff Elkins.
Whipple, Ohio
4th Annual DAV Pioneer City Chapter 52 Memorial Day Picnic
Monday, May 29, 2023, 1 p.m. – 4 p.m., 835 DAV Road, free family event.
Williamstown, W.Va.
Williamstown Memorial Day Parade and Remembrance Ceremony
Monday, May 29, 2023, 9 a.m. lineup, 9:30 a.m. departure, at Tomlinson Park, Williamstown, W.Va., continues to Riverview Cemetery.
Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.