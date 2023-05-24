Obituary: Couch, Douglas Paul

Douglas Paul Couch, 64, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away, May 21, 2023. He was born, July 7, 1958, in Parkersburg, WV, a son of William “Bill” Couch, Sr. and the late Myra Couch. He was a U. S. Air Force Veteran serving during the 1980′s. He had been a salesperson with C & C Dodge Toyota and Sears and Roebuck. He was an up-front person. He loved sports, racing, animals, he loved to travel when he could, and he was very regimented. He loved his Dr Pepper.

In addition to his father, he is survived by his son, Adam Couch, brothers, Tim Couch and William “Bill” Couch, Jr., sister, Amy, and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, sister, Susan Couch, and his former wife, Lori Couch.

Friends may call from 6 to 8 P. M. Thursday, May 25, 2023 at the Ingram Funeral Home in St. Marys, WV. There will be no service. An online guest register is available at www.ingramfh.com.

