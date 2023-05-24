Obituary: Leonard, Roger W. Sr.

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Alex Semancik
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Roger W. Leonard Sr, 73, of Reedsville, OH passed away unexpectedly, Tuesday May 23, 2023, at his home.

He was born October 9, 1949, in Parkersburg, WV, a son of the late John W. Leonard Jr. and Helen Louise Myers Leonard.

Roger was a long distance truckdriver, a member of the Pioneer Car Club and really liked to work on cars.

He is survived by his loving wife Betty J. Milburn Leonard; two sons, Roger W. Leonard II (April) of Parkersburg, Johnny Leonard (Cori) of Reedsville; one grandson, Gabriel Leonard; and four sisters,

Kathey Potts (Donnie) of Little Hocking, Donna Jean Collins (Dean) of Parkersburg, Connie Norman (Bob) of Little Hocking and Brenda Rhodes of Elizabeth; as well as several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Roger was preceded in death by a sister, Charlotte Leonard.

Funeral Services will be held 11:00 a.m., Wednesday May 31, 2023, at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Belpre with David Carrico officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen South Cemetery in Parkersburg. Visitation will be 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Belpre is honored to serve the Leonard family.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.

