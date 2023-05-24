Preliminary hearing for Wirt Co. man facing child sex crime charges postponed

ELIZABETH, W.Va. (WTAP) - The preliminary hearing for a Wirt County facing 43 child sex crime counts has been postponed.

Dennis James Maze of Wirt County was scheduled to appear in court on May 24 for a preliminary hearing. Maze is facing a litany of charges of sex crimes against children, including sexual abuse and sexual assault in the first degree.

On May 24, Maze waived the right to have a preliminary hearing within 10 days of his arrest last week so that he can seek a public defender, according to authorities at the Wirt County Magistrate Court.

A rescheduled date for Maze’s preliminary hearing has not been set.

Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.