Preliminary hearing for Wirt Co. man facing child sex crime charges postponed

DENNIS MAZE
DENNIS MAZE(file photo)
By Chase Campbell
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ELIZABETH, W.Va. (WTAP) - The preliminary hearing for a Wirt County facing 43 child sex crime counts has been postponed.

Dennis James Maze of Wirt County was scheduled to appear in court on May 24 for a preliminary hearing. Maze is facing a litany of charges of sex crimes against children, including sexual abuse and sexual assault in the first degree.

On May 24, Maze waived the right to have a preliminary hearing within 10 days of his arrest last week so that he can seek a public defender, according to authorities at the Wirt County Magistrate Court.

A rescheduled date for Maze’s preliminary hearing has not been set.

