St. Marys Lady Devils fall to Wahama, will play Greenbrier West in consolation game

By Evan Lasek
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The St. Marys Lady Blue Devils started off their State Tournament with the first game in Class A as they hosted Wahama in a battle of two top teams.

St. Marys fought hard and had a thrilling finish as they fell to the Lady White Falcons 3-1 in the opening round and they will play in the consolation game against Greenbrier West at 4:45 p.m.

The Lady Devils struck first but an error in left field with two outs scored two runs for Wahama as they took the lead and held on despite an offensive push in the final inning.

