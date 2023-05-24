Wood County authorities responding to standoff in Parkersburg

Standoff on Abbey Village Drive
Standoff on Abbey Village Drive
By Alex Semancik
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
UPDATE: Law enforment remain on the scene of a standoff on Forrest Drive and is asking the public avoid the area.

According to Sheriff Rick Woodyard, there is a female brandishing a firearm and they are continuing to work toward negotiations with the individual. Sheriff Woodyard is asking the public to stay away from this active scene.

Original Story:

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County law enforcement is involved in a standoff on Abbey Village Drive.

According to Wood County Sheriff Rick Woodyard, deputies have been on the scene since around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Woodyard confirmed the situation is an active standoff and authorities are attempting negotiations.

Woodyard says they believe a female with a handgun barricaded herself in an apartment complex on Abbey Village Drive.

Wood County Sheriff’s Office, West Virginia State Police, and WVU-Camden Clark EMS are on the scene.

