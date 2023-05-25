Arts and entertainment events happening May 25th-28th across the Mid-Ohio Valley

Lyndsay Dennis joins Daybreak to discuss what’s happening around the Mid-Ohio Valley!
Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley.
By Henry Grof
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 9:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org

Thursday, May 25th

  • Artist Display- Patty Stewart @ WesBanco
  • Sandra King and Jerre Watkins Exhibit 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Walking Group 11:00am - 12:00pm @ Wash Co Library- Beverly Branch
  • Memorial Day Celebration 12:00pm @ WVU-P
  • Washi Tape Cell Phone Holder Adult Craft 5:30pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
  • Rodney Carrington 8:00pm @ Peoples Bank Theatre

Friday, May 26th

  • Artist Display- Patty Stewart @ WesBanco
  • Sandra King and Jerre Watkins Exhibit 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Paint by Sticker- all ages 3:00pm - 5:00pm @ Marietta Public Library
  • Last Day of School Fiesta 3:30pm @ Williamstown Public Library
  • Quilt National 4:00pm - 6:00pm @ Dairy Barn Arts Center
  • Cutting Board Making 5:30pm - 7:30pm @ BB2C Makerspace
  • Fifth St. Jazz- Blennerhassett Live! 6:30pm - 9:30pm @ Blennerhassett Hotel and Spa

Saturday, May 27th

  • Ohio River Sternwheel Festival 5K Run and Walk 8:00am @ Muskingum Park
  • Historic Marietta Tour of Homes 10:00am - 4:00pm
  • Sandra King and Jerre Watkins Exhibit 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
  • Narrated Sightseeing Tours 11:30am - 1:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
  • Quilt National 12:00pm - 5:00pm @ Dairy Barn Arts Center
  • Dance Recital at Tina’s Dance Studio-One 5:00pm @ Blennerhassett Middle School

Sunday, May 28th

  • Sunday Funday Brunch Buffet 7:00am - 2:00pm @ Lafayette Hotel
  • Historic Marietta Tour of Homes 10:00am - 4:00pm
  • Narrated Sightseeing Tours 11:30am - 1:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
  • Dance Recital at Tina’s Dance Studio-One 2:00pm @ Blennerhassett Middle School
  • Captain’s Dinner Cruise 6:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler

