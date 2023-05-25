Arts and entertainment events happening May 25th-28th across the Mid-Ohio Valley
Lyndsay Dennis joins Daybreak to discuss what’s happening around the Mid-Ohio Valley!
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 9:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org
Thursday, May 25th
- Artist Display- Patty Stewart @ WesBanco
- Sandra King and Jerre Watkins Exhibit 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Walking Group 11:00am - 12:00pm @ Wash Co Library- Beverly Branch
- Memorial Day Celebration 12:00pm @ WVU-P
- Washi Tape Cell Phone Holder Adult Craft 5:30pm @ Parkersburg Library- Emerson
- Rodney Carrington 8:00pm @ Peoples Bank Theatre
Friday, May 26th
- Artist Display- Patty Stewart @ WesBanco
- Sandra King and Jerre Watkins Exhibit 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Paint by Sticker- all ages 3:00pm - 5:00pm @ Marietta Public Library
- Last Day of School Fiesta 3:30pm @ Williamstown Public Library
- Quilt National 4:00pm - 6:00pm @ Dairy Barn Arts Center
- Cutting Board Making 5:30pm - 7:30pm @ BB2C Makerspace
- Fifth St. Jazz- Blennerhassett Live! 6:30pm - 9:30pm @ Blennerhassett Hotel and Spa
Saturday, May 27th
- Ohio River Sternwheel Festival 5K Run and Walk 8:00am @ Muskingum Park
- Historic Marietta Tour of Homes 10:00am - 4:00pm
- Sandra King and Jerre Watkins Exhibit 10:00am - 5:00pm @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Narrated Sightseeing Tours 11:30am - 1:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
- Quilt National 12:00pm - 5:00pm @ Dairy Barn Arts Center
- Dance Recital at Tina’s Dance Studio-One 5:00pm @ Blennerhassett Middle School
Sunday, May 28th
- Sunday Funday Brunch Buffet 7:00am - 2:00pm @ Lafayette Hotel
- Historic Marietta Tour of Homes 10:00am - 4:00pm
- Narrated Sightseeing Tours 11:30am - 1:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
- Dance Recital at Tina’s Dance Studio-One 2:00pm @ Blennerhassett Middle School
- Captain’s Dinner Cruise 6:00pm @ Valley Gem Sternwheeler
Copyright 2023 WTAP. All rights reserved.