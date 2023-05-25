Carrie Rhodes signs with Fairmont State for basketball

By Ryan Wilson
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Parkersburg South High School graduate Carrie Rhodes is going to continue her basketball career in the Mountain State as she is heading east to Fairmont State University to play hoops for the Lady Falcons.

Carrie says she has familiarity with the school, as many of her friends and family are in that area and she still feels at home while at the campus.

Carrie says she wants to study law while at Fairmont State, and she is excited to bring defensive tenacity to the basketball team.

