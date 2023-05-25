City Park baseball field renovations expected to be complete in July

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The City Park baseball field is currently under renovations as a part of a two-million-dollar project.

Parkersburg mayor, Tom Joyce says this project is on schedule to be ready by July.

Mayor Joyce says this is a significant investment in providing all teams who will use this field along with its new amenities.

“The project includes new astroturf infield, new dugouts, all new fencing. New lighting package -- L.E.D. lights. And that is the crux of it. New foul poles,” Joyce said.

Mayor Joyce says the astroturf field will be easier on maintenance.

The contracting company, U.C.C.I. is working this project.

