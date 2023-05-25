Discussing summer programs at the Vienna Public Library

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Vienna Library is gearing up to start its summer programs.

The library’s annual summer reading challenge kick’s off on June 1st. Although the challenge is open to people of all ages, Tracey Simonton, the library’s youth services coordinator, said it’s particularly helpful for kids. “There’s actually something called the summer slide, and their reading scores actually go down over the summer ‘cause they’re not reading, so getting them in to read books and reading is really important,” Simonton said.

Library director Brenna Call said they aren’t measuring the challenge by tracking the number of books each participant reads. “We’re doing everything by time, which levels the playing field for those kids that some kids are reading Harry Potter, and some kids are reading an early chapter book” Call said. “You’re just reading at your own pace, which is also really important.”

The Vienna library will also be hosting an adult book club this summer with books selected around a theme. “Our summer theme this year is ‘All Together Now,’ which focuses on community, connection and kindness” Call said. “And so these particular books definitely deal with that as a topic, so that’s why it’s kind of a specialized book club.”

Nicolette Rhodes, the library’s adult services and outreach coordinator, said she was excited to start the book club because of this unique focus. “It’s a fascinating book club,” she said. “I think that it’s going to be a very productive book club. And I encourage everybody to come out.”

The book club will have its first meeting on June 19, when the club will discuss the novel “Tuesdays with Morrie.” Patrons can stop by the library now to sign up. More information about their programs can be found on their website.

