Ethan Marshall signs with Davis & Elkins College for baseball

Ethan Marshall signs with Davis & Elkins for baseball(Ryan Wilson, WTAP)
By Ryan Wilson
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Parkersburg High School graduate Ethan Marshall is staying in West Virginia for his college career, as he is heading to Davis & Elkins College to play baseball for the Senators.

Ethan says he wants to continue to be a pitcher, and Davis & Elkins is going to help him with his craft at the next level.

Ethan fell in love with the campus on his visit, and he said he had a personal connection with the people he met at Davis & Elkins.

Ethan wants to study environmental science, with hopes of becoming a Department of Natural Resources officer.

