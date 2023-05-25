Ethan Marshall signs with Davis & Elkins College for baseball

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Parkersburg High School graduate Ethan Marshall is staying in West Virginia for his college career, as he is heading to Davis & Elkins College to play baseball for the Senators.

Ethan says he wants to continue to be a pitcher, and Davis & Elkins is going to help him with his craft at the next level.

Ethan fell in love with the campus on his visit, and he said he had a personal connection with the people he met at Davis & Elkins.

Ethan wants to study environmental science, with hopes of becoming a Department of Natural Resources officer.

