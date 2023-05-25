Guysville man sentenced to nearly 28 years to life for murder, additional charges

ATHENS, Ohio (WTAP) – A man from Athens County has been sentenced to a total of 27 years, 11 months to life in prison.

Justin Anthony Pennington, 37, of Guysville, Ohio received this sentence on Thursday, May 25, 2023.

Pennington was sentenced by Judge Patrick Lang.

Pennington was previously found guilty of murder and four other felony charges by a jury of his peers for crimes he committed in June of 2021, according to Athens County Prosecuting Attorney Keller J. Blackburn.

On June 13, 2021, Pennington brutally assaulted Blaine Sharpe in Lodi Township and left him for dead.

Less than an hour after murdering Sharpe, Pennington assaulted Heather Irwin with an aluminum baseball bat.

Pennington received a minimum sentence of 23 years to life for murder, involuntary manslaughter, two counts of felonious assault, and breaking and entering.

Additionally, Pennington violated the terms and conditions of his previously ordered community control cases. He was previously convicted of multiple counts of receiving stolen property and identity fraud. The court revoked Pennington’s community control and imposed a prison term of four years and 11 months for those matters.

The case was investigated by the Athens County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office.

